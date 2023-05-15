Anushka Sharma shares glimpse from 'Chakda Xpress' dubbing session

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film marks the actor's comeback after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently Anushka surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'.

Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret.

Talking about her special appearance in Qala's song 'Ghodey pe sawaar', Anushka said, "I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime."