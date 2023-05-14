Charan's wife Upasana pens note as she celebrates her 1st Mother's Day

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Earlier, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India.

Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan made a special appearance in Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the 'Yentamma' song from the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.