Cannes 2023: Look at Indian films to be screened at film festival

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' has been selected as part of the Midnight Screenings section of the festival, which will take place from May 16-27.

In April, the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival announced the selection of Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' in the Midnight Screenings section of the festival.

"KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," read the post. 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, 'Kennedy' is essentially a police noir film, by Anurag Kashyap. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Sharing details about it, Kashyap said, "It's a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It's more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It's also a deeply personal crime/police drama and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on...am just grateful at the moment."