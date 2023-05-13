Nanda Periyasamy’s film with Samuthirakani goes on floors

CHENNAI: Director Nanda Periyasamy whose last outing was Gautham Karthik’s Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, will now be directing Samuthirakani’s next film. The project went on floors on Friday. The movie is being shot in Kumily and its nearby locales. The yet-untitled project has Ananya, legendary director Bharathiraja and veteran actor Nasser in important roles. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the composer while Sukumar is operating the camera.