Nanda Periyasamy’s film with Samuthirakani goes on floors
CHENNAI: Director Nanda Periyasamy whose last outing was Gautham Karthik’s Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, will now be directing Samuthirakani’s next film. The project went on floors on Friday. The movie is being shot in Kumily and its nearby locales. The yet-untitled project has Ananya, legendary director Bharathiraja and veteran actor Nasser in important roles. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the composer while Sukumar is operating the camera.
Meanwhile, Samuthirakani will be seen next in Vimanam alongside Meera Jasmine and is also directing the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in lead roles. He will also be seen in a crucial role in Ram Charan’s Game Changer.
