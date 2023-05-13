Baby bump alert! Ileana D'Cruz flaunts pregnancy glow in latest pictures

In the pictures, Ileana flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful black slit dress.

The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera.

She captioned the post, "Bump alert !![?]"

As soon as pictures were posted, the actor's fans flooded the comment section.

Shibani Akhtar wrote, "Love you girl so happy for you."

Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nargis Fakhri reacted with a smile with red heart-eye emoji.

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child.

Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."