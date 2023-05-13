Ajay Devgn to star in Vikas Bahl's next supernatural thriller film

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to star in director Vikas Bahl's next supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

