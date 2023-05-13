AAP MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday got engaged in a private ceremony, attended by family members and political leaders.

Raghav and Parineeti shared the news on their Instagram pages, posting several photos from the ceremony.

''Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!'' wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

The ceremony, held at the Central Delhi's Kapurthala House, was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.