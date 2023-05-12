Vadivelu’s tattoo in Maamannan indicates MCU?

CHENNAI: Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming political thriller Maamannan features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, has music by AR Rahman. The film, is currently under post-production.

The crew keeps dropping exciting stills of characters. In one of the recently-released pictures Vadivelu has a tattoo on his forearm which resembles Yema Raja, a character from Mari Selvaraj’s previous film Karnan. Theories have surfaced on that Mari Selvaraj is creating his cinematic universe (MCU) like Lokesh Kanagaraj (LCU). The latest buzz is that both Karnan and Maamannan might be set in the same universe.