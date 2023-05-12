Raavana Kottam doesn’t intend to offend any community: Makers

The movie revolves around the communal problems between two villages which seems to have common themes just like most films with a village as the setting. Recently there arose criticisms that the film will be against certain communities even before the official theatrical release. To answer the criticisms, the producer of the film, Kannan Ravi on behalf of KRG Group Of Companies, released an official statement clarifying that the film will not offend any communities. “We have made our movie Raavana Kottam as a story based on our land to instil love in humanity,” says the report and asks not to trust rumours.