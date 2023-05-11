'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12

NEW DELHI: "The Kerala Story" will be released in 37 countries on May 12, the movie's lead star Adah Sharma said on Wednesday.

The film on conversion has polarised the political discourse in the country, leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, and has earned Rs 56 crore at the box office since its release last Friday.

Sharma took to Twitter to thank the audience for supporting the film.