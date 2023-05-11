Shankar reveals plan for Indian 2 , Game Changer
Gayathri G
CHENNAI: Director Shankar, who is simultaneously working on Indian 2, the sequel of Indian, and Ram Charan’s Game Changer, has given an update by uploading a BTS photo on his social media account. The filmmaker updated that he has wrapped up his shooting for Game Changer’s massive climax, in which Ram Charan plays a cop-turned-politician role with Kiara Advani as the female lead along with Anjali and SJ Suryah in important roles. The movie is expected to hit the screens early next year.
Shankar also mentioned that he is resuming the “silver bullet” sequence in Kamal Hasaan’s Indian 2. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivekh are playing important roles with Anirudh as the music composer.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android