Shankar reveals plan for Indian 2 , Game Changer

Gayathri G

CHENNAI: Director Shankar, who is simultaneously working on Indian 2, the sequel of Indian, and Ram Charan’s Game Changer, has given an update by uploading a BTS photo on his social media account. The filmmaker updated that he has wrapped up his shooting for Game Changer’s massive climax, in which Ram Charan plays a cop-turned-politician role with Kiara Advani as the female lead along with Anjali and SJ Suryah in important roles. The movie is expected to hit the screens early next year.