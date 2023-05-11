‘I don’t want to restrict myself to a director or a genre’

Having worked in commercially viable and critically-acclaimed films such as Maanagaram, Mehandi Circus, Gypsy and the recently-released August 16, 1947— each film dealing with different colour palettes, Selvakumar says, “Script is crucial before we head out for a project. Just like how a director or an actor prepares for a movie after listening to a story, I sit and do my pre-production work. There will be a lot of quests in me when I hear a script on what I would do to enhance the project. For instance, Raju Murugan and I set out for a recce even before the script was finalised. There I understood what he wanted and ensured that we both are on the same page.”