21 years of Dhanush: Fans gifted with a Captain Miller update

The makers on Wednesday unveiled a poster to announce that the first look of the film will release in June 2023 and the teaser will be released in July 2023. It has been confirmed that the film will release later this year. However, the exact date has not been announced yet. Upon the announcement, fans are speculating that the teaser would release on Dhanush’s birthday which is on July 28. The film is billed as a periodic-drama and set in pre - independent India. The storyline revolves around a rebel named Captain Miller and his revolution in the 1940s. The much awaited film is reportedly arriving on deepavali 2023.