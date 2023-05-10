Shankar shares update about Ram's 'Game Changer', Kamal's 'Indian 2'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shankar on Tuesday shared new updates about the shooting of his upcoming films 'Game Changer' and 'Indian 2'. Taking to Twitter, Shankar shared a picture and wrote, "Wrapped up #GameChanger 's electrifying climax today! Focus shift to #Indian2 's silver bullet sequence from tomorrow!"

The 'Robot' director revealed that he wrapped up the climax shoot of actor Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' and will now be shooting for Kamal Haasan's next 'Indian 2'.

Talking about 'Game Changer' the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.