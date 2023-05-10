Seerat Kapoor breaks silence on doing item song in 'Pushpa 2'

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing rumours of Seerat Kapoor doing an item song in 'Pushpa 2', the actress finally broke her silence.

Taking to Instagram Story, Seerat denied the speculations which basically started after her picture with the 'Pushpaa' star went viral.

"Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter, and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support, but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me, and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love," she stated.