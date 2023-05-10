Meera Jasmine joins Maddy in the multi-starrer Test
CHENNAI: Actors Madhavan and Meera Jasmine were among the favourite Kollywood on screen pairs in the 2000s. They were first seen together in Lingusamy’s Run in 2002 and in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu in 2004. Almost after 20 years, the duo will now share screen space in YNot Studios Sashikanth’s debut directorial titled Test. “The first schedule of the project has already wrapped up and the next schedule has begun. The makers are planning to complete the entire shoot before July-August and begin working on the post-production.”
The film revolves around a test match and also has Siddharth and Nayanthara in important roles. Viraj Singh Gohil will be the cinematographer while Dinesh Subbarayan is the stunt choreographer and the Poornima Ramaswamy - Anu Vardhan duo is incharge of costumes. The sound department consists of Kunal Rajan, MR Rajakrishnan as sound mixer and Siddharth Sadashiv roped in as sync sound recordist. Madhusudan, and Shwetha Sabu Cyril will handle the production design.
Apart from Test, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in Vimanam- a Tamil, Malayalam bilingual that has Samuthirakani in lead role.
