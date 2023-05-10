Meera Jasmine joins Maddy in the multi-starrer Test

CHENNAI: Actors Madhavan and Meera Jasmine were among the favourite Kollywood on screen pairs in the 2000s. They were first seen together in Lingusamy’s Run in 2002 and in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu in 2004. Almost after 20 years, the duo will now share screen space in YNot Studios Sashikanth’s debut directorial titled Test. “The first schedule of the project has already wrapped up and the next schedule has begun. The makers are planning to complete the entire shoot before July-August and begin working on the post-production.”