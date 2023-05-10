Makers announce release date of Adhi’s Veeran
CHENNAI: Sathya Jyothi Films has officially confirmed that its upcoming release Veeran featuring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead character will hit screens worldwide on June 2. The film is directed by Maragadha Nanayam fame ARK Saravan.
The first single Thunderkaaran has already struck the right chord and the movie has raised the anticipation among the audience. The makers are confident that Adhi’s presence and ARK Saravan’s innovative storytelling will offer a wholesome entertaining experience for the audience. The official announcement on the film’s audio and trailer launch will be out soon. The star cast includes Athira Raj, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj, among others.
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is composing the music, and Deepak D Menon is handling the cinematography. The editing for the film is handled by GK Prasanna.
