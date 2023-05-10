Arjun Rampal makes Telugu debut with Balakrishna’s next

The untitled film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens’ Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. The production banner shared the news about Rampal’s casting on their official Twitter handle. Rampal, who has played negative roles in Hindi films such as Om Shanti Om and Ra. One, said he is looking forward to working on the movie. “Thank you for having me. Super excited. It’s gonna be mad fun,” the Rock On!! star wrote. Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela are also part of the upcoming movie