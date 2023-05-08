Tom seen with Vin Diesel, Ludacris at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at a prominent sports event.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor attended the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, and was spotted posing for a picture together with the "Fast X" stars, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sharing Tom's photo were Vin and Ludacris on their individual Instagram accounts.

In both posts, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was all smiles while standing in between the actors playing Dominic "Dom" Toretto and Tej Parker in the "Fast and Furious" film series.

In the caption of his post, Vin made a reference to Tom's "Top Gun" character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and his "Fast and Furious" character as he noted, "Maverick meets Toretto"