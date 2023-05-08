'Ponniyin Selvan II' breaches Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, the ''Ponniyin Selvan'' film series chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj also round out the cast of the lavishly mounted franchise.

The first part of ''Ponniyin Selvan'', co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, released last September.