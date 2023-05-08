Katy Perry sings smashing hits 'Roar' & 'Firework' at coronation concert

Ahead of her performance, Katy expressed her excitement. "I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said in a statement last month, reported People.

The singer looked smashing in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit set on the coronation day.

However, the singer added to the amusement of the netizens, as she was captured wandering clueless for her seat at the coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Joking on herself, the actor tweeted later, "don't worry guys I found my seat."