Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam

CHENNAI: The makers of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial 'Lal Salaam' released the much-awaited first look of Rajinikanth.

Rajini plays Moideen Bhai in his special appearance in the film. The superstar is seen in a sherwani walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. We are shown the most famous Gateway of India and some newspaper stories in the background suggestive of the riots.

The poster has increased hype for this film as Rajini is expected to be seen as a public-friendly don similar to that of "Baasha Bhai" in the 1995 blockbuster Baasha. His fans have already started drawing parallels between both the characters.