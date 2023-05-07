Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam

CHENNAI: The makers of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial 'Lal Salaam' released the much-awaited first look of Rajinikanth.
Rajini plays Moideen Bhai in his special appearance in the film. The superstar is seen in a sherwani walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. We are shown the most famous Gateway of India and some newspaper stories in the background suggestive of the riots.
The poster has increased hype for this film as Rajini is expected to be seen as a public-friendly don similar to that of "Baasha Bhai" in the 1995 blockbuster Baasha. His fans have already started drawing parallels between both the characters.
The film is said to be a sports-drama based on cricket, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the lead roles while Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar has been roped in for a major role. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie also has AR Rahman composing the music while Vishnu Rangasamy is the director of photography for the film, Ramu Thangaraj as its art director and B Pravin Baaskar as its editor. Lal Salaam is expected to be released in multiple languages.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth would be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's multi-starrer action movie 'Jailer.' The film is gearing up for release on August 10, 2023.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android