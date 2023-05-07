Big B informs fans he may skip Sunday meet-and-greet due to work

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans that he may have to skip the Sunday meet-and-greet due to work commitments.

The 80-year-old has been meeting his admirers every Sunday in front of his residence Jalsa in Juhu for almost 40 years and makes sure to notify fans about the change in the schedule if any.

In a blog post on Saturday night, the cinema icon said he would try to return home for the meet but there is a possibility of “delay or a non appearance”.

“Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday… There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45 pm at Jalsa… But there could be a delay or a non appearance, so a warning in advance to keep away,” Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star is currently filming for “Section 84”, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of “Te3n” and “The Girl On The Train” fame.

Bachchan will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi movie “Project K”, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He got injured while shooting for an action sequence for the film in early March and resumed work later that month.