Tony Kakkar unveils new song 'Senorita' first look poster

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Tony Kakkar, on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming song 'Senorita'. Taking to Instagram, Tony shared the poster which he captioned, "The summer party anthem is almost here! #Senorita coming soon."

In the poster, Tony and actor Aadhya Anand could be seen posing in black outfits.

The full song will be out on May 15. Soon after Tony unveiled the first look poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.