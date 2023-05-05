Cinema

Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Maaveeran' to release on July 14

Apart from Maaveeran, actor Sivakarthikeyan is also busy with Ayalaan and SK21, SK24.
Maaveeran poster
Maaveeran poster
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The makers of Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, confirmed that the film will release on July 14.

The official handle of Shanthi Talkies shared the poster said "Our #Maaveeran/#Mahaveerudu, will see you in theaters worldwide - much SOONER & BIGGER, on JULY 14th 🥳

@Siva_Kartikeyan 🔥 #MaaveeranOnJuly14th #MahaveeruduOnJuly14th #VeerameJeyam 💪🏼"

The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin.

Actress Aditi Shankar plays the leading lady, Mysskin, Jogi Babu, and Saritha play important roles.

Apart from Maaveeran, actor Sivakarthikeyan is also busy with Ayalaan and SK21, SK24.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sivakarthikeyan
Actor Sivakarthikeyan
Ayalaan
Aditi Shankar
Maaveeran
Sivakarthikeyan upcoming film
Mahaveerudu
MaaveeranOnJuly14th
Maaveeran release date
Maaveeran FDFS review
Maaveeran FDFS movie review
Sivakarthikeyan movie
Maaveeran ticket booking
VeerameJeyam
ShanthiTalkies
Ayalaan teaser
Ayalaan trailer
Ayalaan release date
Ayalaan update
Ayalaan FDFS
Ayalaan FDFS review

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in