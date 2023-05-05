Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Maaveeran' to release on July 14

CHENNAI: The makers of Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, confirmed that the film will release on July 14.

The official handle of Shanthi Talkies shared the poster said "Our #Maaveeran/#Mahaveerudu, will see you in theaters worldwide - much SOONER & BIGGER, on JULY 14th 🥳

@Siva_Kartikeyan 🔥 #MaaveeranOnJuly14th #MahaveeruduOnJuly14th #VeerameJeyam 💪🏼"