Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Maaveeran' to release on July 14

CHENNAI: The makers of Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, confirmed that the film will release on July 14.
The official handle of Shanthi Talkies shared the poster said "Our #Maaveeran/#Mahaveerudu, will see you in theaters worldwide - much SOONER & BIGGER, on JULY 14th 🥳
@Siva_Kartikeyan 🔥 #MaaveeranOnJuly14th #MahaveeruduOnJuly14th #VeerameJeyam 💪🏼"
The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin.
Actress Aditi Shankar plays the leading lady, Mysskin, Jogi Babu, and Saritha play important roles.
Apart from Maaveeran, actor Sivakarthikeyan is also busy with Ayalaan and SK21, SK24.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android