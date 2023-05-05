'Rings of Power' to finish filming season 2 amid writers strike

According to Variety, the series has 19 days of filming remaining but per Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike rules, Payne, McKay and any other writer-producers are barred from participating in any writing-based duties during production while the strike continues -- including making creative decisions on set.

The show's non-writing executive producers (like Lindsey Weber), directors (Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper) and crew are overseeing production on the UK-based shoot.

If the report is to be believed, there have been multiple units filming on "Rings of Power," including night shoots, for much of the duration of the season given its feature-film level scope.

Payne and McKay also planned in advance with the production team for a possible writers' strike to make their absence from the show as seamless as possible.