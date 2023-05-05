Kamal to release trailer of VJS’ Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s long-pending film, Yaadhum Oorey Yavarum Kelir will be released today by Kamal Haasan. The Vijay Sethupathi movie that has been in the making for quite a few years now will release on May 19. The film was earlier announced to release in December 2022 was postponed due to various reasons. Directed by Venkata Krishna Roganth, the story revolves around a man facing identity crisis. Megha Akash plays the female lead and also features Magizh Thirumeni, Vivek, Kaniha, Riythvika, Mohan Raja, and Karu Pazhaniappan in crucial roles.

Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music and has its cinematography by Vetrivel Mahendran. The makers of the film have announced that the music is launching on Friday.