GV Prakash-Aishwarya Rajesh film titled Dear

CHENNAI: Actors Vishal Krishna, and Rana Daggubati released the title and first look poster of GV Prakash-Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film on Thursday. Titled Dear, the quirky poster has GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh laying down on either sides of a mattress while GV is seen shutting his ears. It looks like Aishwarya Rajesh plays a noisy neighbour.

Filmmaker Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Pon fame is the film’s director. Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, ‘Black Sheep’ Nandini, and others are playing pivotal roles. Jagadish Sundaramoorthy is handling the cinematography and GV Prakash is composing the music for the film that is produced by Varun Thiripureni, Abhishek Ram Shetty, and Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions. Dear is in its post production stage and will release soon.