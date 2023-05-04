Cinema
Vikram injured during rehearsal; will be back soon
The actor’s official spokesperson wrote on social media about the injury and also informed that the actor will be back in action soon.
CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Vikram will resume shooting for Tuesday. The latest is that the National award-winning actor, who returned to shoot on Tuesday injured his rib while rehearsing a fight sequence and is on a break. The actor’s official spokesperson wrote on social media about the injury and also informed that the actor will be back in action soon. Fans of Vikram prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. Thangalaan is directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Studio Green.
