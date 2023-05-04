Quality of films will make it pan-Indian by default: Sai Dharam Tej

The actor sums up Virupaksha in one word and calls it, “Crucial. This is the first hit from the second innings of my life. This accident had a major impact on me. Sometimes life shows you some signs. I had to show that I can overcome this and get my life back on track,” He gets emotional and pauses. “I had to do a lot of homework. Before this, I used to get into the skin of my character and be in the zone. This time, I had to act, for the first time of my life. Act brave in front of a ghost. Horror films na bayam enaku (I am scared of watching horror movies). Jokes apart, the film is set in the 90’s and I had to learn the mannerisms of people from that period,” adds the actor.