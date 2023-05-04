Director T Suriavelan’s 'Naam' Season 1 becomes colossal hit on OTT

CHENNAI: Tamil audiences have never missed expressing their love, affection, and a warm welcome to the talented and passionate actors and technicians. They have always spread out the red carpets for the ones, who have given their best efforts in entertaining and engaging them.

T Suriavelan, Singapore-based Tamil filmmaker and actor is the latest one to enjoy this privilege for his ‘Naam’ series has worked wonders on capturing the interests of global audiences beyond the boundaries, and linguistic barriers.

Naam Season 1, the 32-part series featuring 5 popular songs became an overnight blockbuster for the engaging storytelling, outstanding performances by the actors, and chartbuster songs among which, ‘Adi Penne’ stole the hearts beyond boundaries, thereby scaling 275 Million views on YouTube.

The series, winning appreciation for its top-notch technical aspects and riveting narration laced with fun, friendship, romance, action, music, twists and turns is now streaming on Netflix.

The first season premiered on April 14, 2023, for the festive occasion of Tamil New Year, gained tremendous response, and is trending on the OTT platform.

Now the makers are elated to announce that ‘Naam Season 2’ will stream on Netflix from May 19, 2023.

Naam series is produced by 360 Entertainment Productions for Mediacorp Vasantham (a state-owned media conglomerate in Singapore) and is written and directed by T Suriavelan, who plays a unique role that blends both the shades of protagonist and antagonist.

The first season revolves around the journey and struggles of 6 aspiring musicians, who collaborate, to accomplish their vision and dream: A stage to perform.

While this journey exposes them to betrayals, jealousy, misunderstandings, and many instances that break their bond, they face an uncalled-for upheaval from an orphaned man, who found and lost his beloved ones in the family.

What happens when these characters cross paths forms the crux of Season 1.

The ‘Naam Season 2’ will double the raciness, grandeur, and riveting elements with more characters joining the play to enthrall the audiences.