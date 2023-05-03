Mantis has more dimensions to her in GOTG 3: Pom Klementieff

She gets more excited about Mantis and divulges saying, “I loved playing Mantis as she is fun and there are different emotions to explore. She is an empath, who cares about others. There is more to her in GOTG 3 because she gains confidence, she fights, she stands up for herself and she gets crazy sometimes, which is fun to do in front of the camera. The audience will get to see more dimensions of her in this part.”

Having a huge fan base in India, Pom says that she has never visited the country and asks her for suggestions. “Of course, I would love to visit the Taj Mahal and some exotic places in south India,” she concludes.