Mantis has more dimensions to her in GOTG 3: Pom Klementieff
CHENNAI: As Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (GOTG 3) is all set for a release on May 5, the seats have been filling up fast in advance bookings. Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, a superhero with empathic powers, is equally excited, “I can’t wait for the whole world to see the movie. We are proud of what we have made. GOTG 3 is deep, heartfelt and also heart breaking is what I would say. At the same time, it is hilarious and has a lot of action in it. The character arcs have been penned well too. I have watched it twice and loved it more the second time and I don’t mind watching it the third time. I usually watch a film once or twice to see if I did a good job in the film. But I watched GOTG because I loved it,” she begins.
Mantis is hands down the favourite character for kids and even adults. People love her for her kind, cute and caring nature. Pom laughs and reveals to us about her off-screen persona. “I can be cute but I am deadly as well. Off the camera, I am certainly not innocent like Mantis. I don’t think we can survive here if we are innocent,” adds the actor.
She gets more excited about Mantis and divulges saying, “I loved playing Mantis as she is fun and there are different emotions to explore. She is an empath, who cares about others. There is more to her in GOTG 3 because she gains confidence, she fights, she stands up for herself and she gets crazy sometimes, which is fun to do in front of the camera. The audience will get to see more dimensions of her in this part.”
Having a huge fan base in India, Pom says that she has never visited the country and asks her for suggestions. “Of course, I would love to visit the Taj Mahal and some exotic places in south India,” she concludes.
