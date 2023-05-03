Celina reacts to troll who questioned her about ditching Indian roots

MUMBAI : Celina Jaitly migaway from the acting front, but, her Twitter is making the buzz these days. Celina doesn't let the trolls go unnoticed. She retorts back with a befitting reply.

Recently the actor was trolled for allegedly 'ditching' her Indian roots. She posted a picture of her at the scenic backdrop of Austria.

In a long tweet, Celina wrote, "One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna & Salzburg for some "ME Time".

These historic cities have tiny beautiful lanes that tell tales of centuries & going through them is like a journey snaking through time periods, from past into present the only drawback however is finding a place to park. While I only feel most comfortable driving all terrain SUVs One of my favourite things to do is rent this amazing two-seat electric microcar & enjoy a day of European city pleasures while feeling good about my carbon footprint ( and finding the best parking spots) Austria is considered to be the environmental flagship of Europe and I have learnt so many wonderful things here. Not only have I grown so much in Austria, I regained my soul in its nature, Hence contributing to its fairyland nature and environment I feel like I am protecting my own soul. #celinajaitly #CelinaJaitley #austria #LabourDay".