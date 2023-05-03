Backstreet Boys arrive in Mumbai ahead of their DNA world tour

MUMBAI: Ahead of their show in Mumbai, the members of the famous band Backstreet Boys arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. They were photographed by the paps. Apart from getting papped, the enthusiastic band members were also seen with cameras clicking pictures of their welcome in Mumbai.

Celebrating the thirty glorious years of their musical journey, the Backstreet Boys will perform this month with their DNA world tour.

The band is going to perform after 13 years in India. According to the press statement, Book My Show along with Live Nation is bringing Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi.

For India's leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th, 2023.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.