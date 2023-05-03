Actor Sarath Babu is alive and recovering, claims family

CHENNAI: While news of the demise of actor Sarath Babu was been circulating on social media, his family and PR clarrified that the actor is doing well and has been recovering.

According to the his sister's statement," All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media. My request is don't believe any news on social media."

Earlier last week, the actor had been hospitalised in Hyderabad and his condition was stated to be critical.

The 71-year-old was on a ventilator at the AIG Hospitals. The actor, who was not keeping well for some time, was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG Hospitals.

Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil films. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi award for best acting in supporting roles nine times.