Vikram to resume Thangalaan shoot today

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram, who went all out to promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now back in Chennai. He will resume the shoot for his upcoming film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Studio Green on Tuesday.

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The team was on a break as Vikram sir was in PS-2 promotions. After a day’s break, he is all set to join

Thangalaan team in its next schedule that commences on Tuesday in Chennai. A couple of more schedules are left before the film is wrapped up.”

Thangalaan has music by GV Prakash and also stars Pasupathy, Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. The film is reportedly based on true incidents of Tamil labourers, who toiled at the Kolar Gold Field and is set in the pre-independence era.