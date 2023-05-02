Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu do ice bath recovery for 'Citadel'

Ice bath recovery is used to recover faster and reduce muscle pain and soreness after intense training sessions or competitions. Recently, Varun and Samantha attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel'.

'Citadel' is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video. Originally, 'Citadel' is a big-budget sci-fi series and helmed by the Russo Brothers.

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them.

Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career".

He added, "I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can't wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj and DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making."