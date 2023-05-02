Salman Khan, SRK to start shooting for 'Tiger 3' on May 8

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the 'Tiger' franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence. SRK and Salman Khan will be on the same set to shoot for 'Tiger 3' on May 8.

A source said: "The two Goliaths in the history of Indian cinema - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - are coming together again for Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe and the shoot date to witness them together again is set for May 8th! The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor."