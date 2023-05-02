Murali Ramaswamy re-elected as TFPC president

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) elections were held on Sunday and the results have been announced now. Murali Ramaswamy, who has secured 615 votes has been re-elected as the President of the council. GKM Tamilkumaran and Archana Kalpathi, secured 651 and 586 votes respectively to be elected as Vice Presidents. Popular financier Chandraprakash Jain won the race for Treasurer’s post by securing 536 votes. They will be at the helm of the affairs of TFPC until 2026.