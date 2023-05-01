Sara Ali Khan completes shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

MUMBAI: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday said she has wrapped filming for her thriller-drama movie ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara shared the news on Instagram and thanked Iyer for giving her an opportunity to play a ''powerful'' character.

''Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.'' - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever,'' the actor wrote.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan”, an Amazon Original film, is inspired by true events and follows the intrepid journey of a college woman in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

The film will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The makers are yet to announce the release date.