Mirchi Shiva-starrer Soodhu Kavvum 2's motion poster out now

The glimpse features guns and Indian currency notes placed at a location and then shifts to a bunch of currency notes flowing out from a helicopter leading to the film's title reveal.

Produced by CV Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment, the sequel is written and directed by SJ Arjun. The story is penned by SJ Arjun and T Yogaraja.

Apart from Mirchi Shiva, the film also stars Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Karate Karthi, Ramesh Thilak, Yog Japee, Aruldoss.

'Soodhu Kavvum 2' has music composed by Edwin Louis Viswanath, cinematographer by Karthik K Thillai and editing by Ignatious Aswin.

The 2013 blockbuster film 'Soodhu Kavvum', directed by Nalan Kumarasamy featured Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in lead roles and had Santhosh Narayan as the music director.

The film was a delightful dark comedy and achieved cult film status. The film was later remade in Telugu and in Urdu.