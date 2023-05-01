Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

MUMBAI: Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his bodyguard Sachin's wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. He penned a note for his bodyguard. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims.

He wrote: "Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead."