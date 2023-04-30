Top sci-fi movies which will blow your mind

Tenet

The masterclass of cinema can be felt when you witness this extraordinary masterpiece by Director Christopher Nolan.

The movie was released in 2020 and still can’t be wholly understood without defining the typical science terms used by the writer-director.

In the film the protagonist goes into the future with the help of a portal to stop the attack by the future generation, explaining the theory in words can be difficult but an adjective for it can be ‘perfect’.