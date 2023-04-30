It's a wrap for Katha: Kiara shares pictures with Kartik from the sets

As no celebration is complete without a group picture. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And it's a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you've created magic."

She also said how she will miss working with Kartik and the rest of the cast, "@kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I'll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you're the best. Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."