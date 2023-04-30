High-time that I dropped Tamil songs too: Rishi Kumar

CHENNAI: Teen music sensation Rishi Kumar whose recent music video Uyire is a hit tells DT Next that after his back-to-back Hindi numbers, it is high time that he released a Tamil song. "Coming from Chennai it would be wrong if I don't drop a Tamil number. Uyire is the right song to announce my arrival to the Tamil audience, I believe," said Rishi. Uyire has vocals by Rishi and his go-to-singer Gowri TP. "My sessions with Gowri akka were as usual virtual. She recorded it from Kerala and sent it to me. However, coordinating has always been smooth and she understands what I want. She is a great person to work with," the musician told us.

Rishi says that Uyire is more than a musical. "Like Yaad, I have taken inspiration from Avicii. It is a dance number but at the same time it is not into the EDM genre of music completely. I have collaborated with lyricist Muthu as I wanted each word to be a music by itself. I wanted it to sound poetic and his output is brilliant," he added.

Rishi remarked that he has quite a few Tamil songs in the lineup. "A few of them are ready and the next one would release in May," he concluded.