Fan builds temple for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Andhra Pradesh

BAPATLA: Star worship gained new momentum with a die-hard fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu building a temple in his house premises in Alapadu village of Bapatla district on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Tenali Sandeep, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the 'Yashoda' actor, unveiled Samantha's statue and cut a cake on Friday as the actor turned 36 years old.