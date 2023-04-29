Ajith Kumar's go-to film producer Chakravarthy passes away

CHENNAI: Tamil film producer SS Chakravarthy, popularly known as NIC Arts Chakravarthy, has passed away succumbing to cancer in Chennai on Saturday. He was 55.

Chakravarthy, according to reports, was battling cancer for the past few months.

He produced several films under the banner NIC Arts. Chakravarthy was actor Ajith Kumar's go-to producer at one stage of the latter's career. The duo has delivered sensational hits such as Vaali, Citizen, Villain and Mugavari.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say 90 per cent of Chakravarthy's projects were Ajith's films. Apart from him, Chakravarthy has also bankrolled for Silambarasan TR films such as Kaalai and Vaalu.

Expressing his condolences, veteran filmmaker T Rajendar praised Chakravarthy "for creating a history" for himself in the Tamil film industry.