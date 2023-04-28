Irrfan's 3rd death anniv: Films that put him on map of World cinema

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed.

He made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India.

He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.