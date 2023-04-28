From Anushka to Varun: Celebs extend b'day wishes to Samantha

Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday. Love and peace always.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my fellow taurean. This year is ours sirrrrrr."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy Birthday Samantha. You are one strong woman who inspires me. Keep shining Love and light always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam', based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. She gathered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.