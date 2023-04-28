Aarav says he would play Rajendra Chola: Jayam Ravi

CHENNAI: Jayam Ravi is a man of many emotions in this interview. He starts off in a subdued tone and says, “Can’t believe that the Chola tour is coming to an end. We were a happy team and traveled like a bunch of friends, talking about everything under the sun. After this, me, Karthi, Trish (Trisha Krishnan), Kenny anna (Vikram) and others will get busy with their respective projects. The best thing that happened with PS is that I got friends for life,” begins Ravi.

During a chat when the teaser released, Jayam Ravi told us how his dad took pride in his son playing Ponniyin Selvan, a novel that Mohan used to go to book stalls by pedalling a cycle.

Now after the release of PS-1 we ask Ravi for his son Aarav’s reaction to his dad playing Raja Raja Chola and he laughs, “Aarav is excited and tells me that he would play Rajendra Chola in future. He is already rehearsing his part. He plays Devaraalan Aatam’s audio and dances every single step like how Vinay did in the song. I was amazed. He has memorised every bit of Devaraalan Aatam. So he has already begun his prep for the role.”

Jayam Ravi is as good a technician as he is an actor. He also has been dropping hints about donning the director’s hat now and then.

“On the sets of PS, I suggested one-liners to the dialogues and Mani sir once said, I should write. Coming from him is a huge compliment. While shooting for PS2, I also narrated a story to Karthi. Thankfully Mani sir didn’t hear it. He only asked what we both would always have to chat about. If he came to know that I am narrating a story to Karthi on the sets of his film he would have lost it,” says Ravi with a smile.

He also says that his film with his brother Mohan Raja would be announced soon.

“An official announcement will be made. For now, I have Iraivan releasing in June-July, Rajesh’s film, Siren, Genie with Vel’s Film International,” and he stares at us after realising that we broke the news of the title a few days ago.

Ravi clarifies that the shoot of Jana Gana Mana will resume from September.

“We had to shoot abroad and couldn’t do it because of the lockdown. Which is why we quickly made Iraivan. Jana Gana Mana work will begin from September.”

His latest salt and pepper look is a huge hit among everyone.

“Some people call it smart and some call it hot. This is the look for my role in Siren. I thought, instead of colouring it white, I will go with the natural look as this is who I am. There were some people who even asked if I am alright and I should go back to my black hair look soon,” he concludes.